Obama backs slower AI development, urges public debate as Trump rejects ‘guardrails’

Former US President Barack Obama has called for a slower pace of artificial intelligence development and greater public involvement in decisions over how the technology should evolve, as a growing divide emerges between AI industry leaders and the Trump administration over regulation and safeguards.

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Obama said on social media platform X that he was encouraged by leaders of major “frontier” AI companies recognising the need to slow development. He described the move as “a good and necessary first step” but said the broader question of how AI develops should become a central part of public debate.

“I’m even more encouraged by the growing recognition that how this powerful new technology develops should be at the center of our public debate,” Obama wrote.

Obama warns of AI’s potential impact Obama said he had been following AI developments for more than a decade and argued that the technology's potential impact should not be underestimated.

He said AI could produce major advances in areas such as medicine, energy and education, but could also cause significant economic disruption, increase inequality and create risks of catastrophe.

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Obama said he was neither an “AI accelerationist” who believes the technology will produce a technological utopia nor a “doomer” who believes it will inevitably destroy humanity.

Instead, he argued that the outcome would depend on decisions being made now by governments, companies and the public.

AI leaders push for independent oversight Obama's comments come amid growing debate within the AI industry over whether companies are developing increasingly powerful systems too quickly and whether stronger safeguards are needed.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for the industry to slow its pace of AI development and has proposed giving independent third-party evaluators ongoing access to advanced AI systems.

In an essay published Saturday, Amodei said the US government should introduce regulations requiring independent audits of the most advanced AI systems, commonly referred to as “frontier” models.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has also backed independent evaluators while stressing the importance of developing AI safely. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proposed peer review, under which leading AI companies would test each other's models before new systems are released.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also supported calls for a slower pace of AI development.

Trump rejects calls for AI ‘guardrails’ President Donald Trump has taken a sharply different position, arguing that AI needs strong leadership rather than additional restrictions.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said the only “guardrails” AI needs are provided by what he described as a strong and intelligent president.

Trump also defended his administration's approach to the AI industry and argued that the US should not slow development while China advances its own AI capabilities.

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“WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS!” Trump wrote, arguing that the US was leading China and other countries and would continue to do so.

Trump also dismissed warnings that AI could take over the world or destroy humanity, comparing such concerns to what he called previous “hoaxes” over climate change, Russia and Ukraine and his impeachments.

Trump calls AI and data centres key to US growth Trump has also strongly defended the expansion of AI infrastructure, including data centres.

He argued that AI and data centres could become the “Greatest Economic Development Engine in History,” surpassing the economic impact of industries such as oil, gold and the internet.

Trump has separately criticised opposition to data centres and permitting restrictions, warning that excessive regulation could push major technology projects outside the US.

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JD Vance questions AI companies seeking regulation Vice President JD Vance has also expressed scepticism about calls from leading AI companies for government regulation.

“I feel a little bit weird about the fact that you have so many frontier AI tech companies kind of coming to the government and begging the government to regulate them,” Vance told reporters on Monday.

His comments highlight the administration's broader concern that regulations could undermine US competitiveness in the global AI race.

Trump expected to meet AI executives House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Monday that Trump could meet with AI executives this week or early next week.

Johnson said discussions would focus on the responsibilities of AI companies to ensure safety and on what role, if any, the government should play.

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The potential meeting comes as Washington faces growing pressure to balance rapid AI development with concerns over safety, economic disruption and the risks posed by increasingly capable systems.