Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal sees massive potential for AI development in India, warns 'won’t happen unless…’
Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had earlier called for India to become a global hub for AI-related jobs leveraging its vast pool of IT professionals
As India has largest amount of data and largest IT services industry in the world, the country can do to artificial intelligence (AI) what China did to manufacturing, said Ola founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal on Sunday.