Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that a productivity boost due to artificial intelligence is expected to lead to job displacement in certain areas, but it would also create new opportunities in others.

India can become a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI)-related jobs, leveraging its vast pool of IT professionals to take on more significant roles in the global market, said Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AI offers opportunities to increase economic productivity worldwide as a lot of routine tasks would be automated, Aggarwal added.

“In India, there are tens of millions of IT services professionals and young people. Today, they are doing some work for global clients. Their work can be 10x more productive. That means not to get jobs that will be one tenth. That means we can bring 10x more jobs to India," news agency ANI quoted Bhavish Aggarwal as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On AI’s impact on the job market, Aggarwal said: “To quantify is difficult, but I would say AI will create new jobs, AI will take away jobs also."

He explained that the productivity boost due to AI is expected to lead to job displacement in certain areas, but would also create new opportunities in others.

In the near term, Aggarwal said, the biggest impact of AI will be on white-collar jobs rather than blue-collar roles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Some jobs will go and productivity will be enhanced. So, the way I think of it, right, in a very simple sense, AI is going to create a bunch of new kind of jobs in the future. As a country and as an ecosystem, we have to get half of those jobs built in India."

Further, the Ola CEO said, “So we have to, we can only do that if we embrace AI. If we become the leaders of embracing AI and because of that, our economy becomes more productive faster and we create the future AI jobs in India for the whole world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emphasizing the importance of open access to data and the development of a robust infrastructure, he said that India can be transformed into a leading exporter of AI and technology.

“And India, as a country, we have to really become the largest AI, we actually should become a net intelligence export, net AI export," Aggarwal added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!