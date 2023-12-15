In a groundbreaking announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, took to Twitter on December 14, 2023, to share the exciting news of the imminent launch of Krutrim, India's very own artificial intelligence system. With an air of anticipation, Aggarwal invited the public to witness the potential of Krutrim during a live launch event scheduled for 2:30 PM the next day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Aggarwal engaged with the audience, encouraging them to submit creative and interesting questions for Krutrim. The selected queries would then be answered during the live stream, promising a unique interaction with India's latest AI marvel.

"India's own AI, for building an AI-first economy! Really excited about showcasing it to all today. Reply with questions you'd like to ask Krutrim. Will select the most creative and interesting ones during the livestream today at 2:30 pm," Aggarwal tweeted earlier in the day.

Krutrim, touted as India's response to leading chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Bard-Gemini, Copilot, and others, promises to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence. The CEO has positioned Krutrim as a key player in India's journey towards becoming an AI-first economy.

As the anticipation builds, Ola Electric has generously shared a YouTube livestream link for enthusiasts to witness the unveiling of Krutrim. The event is expected to provide insights into the capabilities and applications of India's very own AI, showcasing its potential to rival established global counterparts.

The livestream is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM, promising a glimpse into the future of AI technology and its role in shaping India's technological landscape. The innovative approach taken by Ola Electric under Bhavish Aggarwal's leadership hints at the transformative impact Krutrim could have on industries ranging from technology to business and beyond.

Stay tuned as Ola Electric unveils Krutrim, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards technological innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.



