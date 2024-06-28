Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces Krutrim AI Cloud GPU service in India, priced in Rupees
Bhavish Aggarwal's announcement of Krutrim AI Cloud's GPU on-demand service in Indian Rupees aims to democratize access to advanced AI resources for developers. The initiative removes barriers of foreign currency pricing, fostering innovation and development in India's tech community.
In a groundbreaking announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, revealed the launch of Krutrim AI Cloud's new GPU on-demand service via his Twitter account. Unlike traditional services, Krutrim AI Cloud will be priced in Indian Rupees, making it more accessible to developers across India.