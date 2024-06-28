In a groundbreaking announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric, revealed the launch of Krutrim AI Cloud's new GPU on-demand service via his Twitter account. Unlike traditional services, Krutrim AI Cloud will be priced in Indian Rupees, making it more accessible to developers across India.

Aggarwal's tweet read: "Excited to announce @Krutrim AI Cloud GPUs on demand, priced not in $ but in ₹for all devs in India! Share in comments what you would build using AI for India! Top 10 innovative ideas will get their AI cloud needs sponsored completely by us! Contest ends Sunday midnight."

This initiative is designed to foster innovation and support the local developer community by removing the barrier of foreign currency pricing, which often deters smaller startups and individual developers from utilizing advanced AI resources. By pricing the service in rupees, Ola Electric aims to democratize access to high-performance computing capabilities, enabling more developers to leverage AI in their projects.

The announcement has already generated significant buzz, with developers and tech enthusiasts flocking to the comments section to share their ideas. The most innovative proposals stand a chance to have their AI cloud needs fully sponsored by Krutrim AI Cloud, adding an exciting competitive element to the launch.

As the deadline for submissions approaches this Sunday at midnight, the tech community is eagerly awaiting to see what novel applications will emerge from this initiative. Whether it's advancements in healthcare, agriculture, education, or any other sector, the possibilities for AI-driven solutions in India are vast and promising.

Bhavish Aggarwal’s vision for Krutrim AI Cloud is clear: to empower Indian developers and drive the next wave of AI innovation within the country. This announcement marks a significant step towards making cutting-edge technology more accessible and fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and development.

