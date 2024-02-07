 OpenAI announces watermarking for DALL-E 3 images to enhance content provenance and authenticity | Mint
Business News/ Ai / OpenAI announces watermarking for DALL-E 3 images to enhance content provenance and authenticity
OpenAI announces watermarking for DALL-E 3 images to enhance content provenance and authenticity

 Livemint

OpenAI integrates watermarks into images produced by its DALL-E 3 model to enhance transparency and authenticity of AI-generated content.

For representation purposes only (AP)Premium
For representation purposes only (AP)

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the transparency and authenticity of AI-generated images, OpenAI has announced the integration of watermarks into images produced by its renowned DALL-E 3 model. This decision comes in response to the growing demand for standardized methods to identify and label AI content across social media platforms, with Meta leading the charge for industry-wide adoption, reported Gadgets 360.

As per the blog post from the AI company, this implementation follows the open technical standard established by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), an initiative supported by major industry players such as Adobe, Microsoft, BBC, Sony, Leica, and Nikon. By adopting the C2PA standard, OpenAI aims to provide users with crucial metadata embedded within images, offering insights into their origins and creation process.

The watermarking process, set to be applied to images generated through ChatGPT's Web client and API, as well as the ChatGPT app, involves the incorporation of detailed metadata directly into the image itself, mentioned OpenAI in its blogpost. Utilizing the C2PA standard, the metadata includes information indicating that the image was AI-generated, specifying the name of the AI tool (DALL-E 3), and identifying the application used for image creation.

Upon examination, users will notice a distinctive CR symbol positioned on the top left corner of the image, serving as a visual indicator of its AI-generated nature. Furthermore, accessing the image's metadata provides additional insights, including a content summary stating, "This image was created with an AI tool," alongside details about the specific AI model and application utilized in the creation process.

While the implementation of watermarking enhances the traceability and accountability of AI-generated content, OpenAI acknowledges that certain limitations persist. Social media platforms often strip metadata from uploaded images, while capturing screenshots may also remove the embedded information. Despite these challenges, the incorporation of watermarks represents a significant step toward bolstering the integrity of digital content.

As the C2PA continues to advocate for the widespread adoption of standardized watermarking technologies, industry leaders recognize the importance of collectively addressing the proliferation of AI-generated content. By embracing transparent practices and promoting accountability, stakeholders aim to empower users with the necessary tools to discern the authenticity of digital media in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.

 

 

Published: 07 Feb 2024, 07:02 PM IST
