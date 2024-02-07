OpenAI announces watermarking for DALL-E 3 images to enhance content provenance and authenticity
OpenAI integrates watermarks into images produced by its DALL-E 3 model to enhance transparency and authenticity of AI-generated content.
In a significant move aimed at enhancing the transparency and authenticity of AI-generated images, OpenAI has announced the integration of watermarks into images produced by its renowned DALL-E 3 model. This decision comes in response to the growing demand for standardized methods to identify and label AI content across social media platforms, with Meta leading the charge for industry-wide adoption, reported Gadgets 360.