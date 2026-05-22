As OpenAI and Anthropic soar, where do India’s AI startups stand?

US-based Anthropic and OpenAI, the world’s two largest artificial intelligence (AI) startups and bitter rivals, are said to be eyeing IPOs at $1 trillion valuations each. India has, however, remained quiet since its chaotic five-day AI Impact Summit in February. Most domestic AI firms have yet to make a significant impact, and India’s leading enterprises continue to partner primarily with American giants. Where do India’s AI startups stand? Mint explains.
Where do Anthropic, OpenAI's IPO plans stand?
On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that OpenAI was looking for a public listing by October this year. The startup is valued at $852 billion as of 31 March. Last week, the Financial Times (FT) reported Anthropic’s upcoming fundraise at a valuation of $900 billion. Both the firms have made foundational strides in AI, with the latest coming in cybersecurity through Anthropic’s Claude Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 Cyber, and before that with the US government’s defence and war divisions. Google, their closest competitor, last week unveiled a new search interface, while its research arm DeepMind’s chief said artificial general intelligence (AGI) can “cure all disease” in the near future.