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As OpenAI and Anthropic soar, where do India’s AI startups stand?

Shouvik Das
3 min read22 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
India has allocated over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore to the AI Mission so far, with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,194 crore committed to 12 startups.
India has allocated over ₹3,000 crore to the AI Mission so far, with ₹2,194 crore committed to 12 startups. (Bloomberg)
Summary

While Anthropic and OpenAI pursue $1 trillion IPOs, India’s AI landscape remains stagnant. Local startups face challenges in developing foundational models, leading to continued reliance on US technology and limited advancements in the sector.

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US-based Anthropic and OpenAI, the world’s two largest artificial intelligence (AI) startups and bitter rivals, are said to be eyeing IPOs at $1 trillion valuations each. India has, however, remained quiet since its chaotic five-day AI Impact Summit in February. Most domestic AI firms have yet to make a significant impact, and India’s leading enterprises continue to partner primarily with American giants. Where do India’s AI startups stand? Mint explains.

US-based Anthropic and OpenAI, the world’s two largest artificial intelligence (AI) startups and bitter rivals, are said to be eyeing IPOs at $1 trillion valuations each. India has, however, remained quiet since its chaotic five-day AI Impact Summit in February. Most domestic AI firms have yet to make a significant impact, and India’s leading enterprises continue to partner primarily with American giants. Where do India’s AI startups stand? Mint explains.

Where do Anthropic, OpenAI's IPO plans stand?

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that OpenAI was looking for a public listing by October this year. The startup is valued at $852 billion as of 31 March. Last week, the Financial Times (FT) reported Anthropic’s upcoming fundraise at a valuation of $900 billion. Both the firms have made foundational strides in AI, with the latest coming in cybersecurity through Anthropic’s Claude Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 Cyber, and before that with the US government’s defence and war divisions. Google, their closest competitor, last week unveiled a new search interface, while its research arm DeepMind’s chief said artificial general intelligence (AGI) can “cure all disease” in the near future.

Where do Anthropic, OpenAI's IPO plans stand?

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that OpenAI was looking for a public listing by October this year. The startup is valued at $852 billion as of 31 March. Last week, the Financial Times (FT) reported Anthropic’s upcoming fundraise at a valuation of $900 billion. Both the firms have made foundational strides in AI, with the latest coming in cybersecurity through Anthropic’s Claude Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 Cyber, and before that with the US government’s defence and war divisions. Google, their closest competitor, last week unveiled a new search interface, while its research arm DeepMind’s chief said artificial general intelligence (AGI) can “cure all disease” in the near future.

Also Read | Meta buys AI startup Manus, adding millions of paying users

Are India’s govt-backed AI startups doing well?

India’s $1.2-billion AI Mission, in its 26 months of existence, approved funding in the form of compute infrastructure and additional cash for 12 startups. Of these, the three firms of note are Peak XV and Lightspeed-backed startup Sarvam, publicly-listed Fractal Analytics, and Maker’s Lab–a unit of Tech Mahindra, India’s fifth-largest IT services company. An April report by Bloomberg pegged Sarvam discussing a potential fundraise at a $1.5 billion valuation. Fractal, which went public on 16 February, has a market cap of $1.6 billion, while Tech Mahindra is valued at $14.6 billion. None, however, have made a large foundational model yet.

How has India's AI Mission fared so far?

Over the past two fiscal years and the current one, the Centre has allocated over 3,000 crore to the AI Mission. On 4 April, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that the IT ministry had spent 400.94 crore under the mission, which was allocated 10,372 crore over five years in March 2024. So far, the IT ministry has committed funding worth 2,194.29 crore to 12 startups, the last of which was approved in September last year.

Also Read | Intel-Apple deal: how AI boom and geopolitics are rewriting tech rules

Can homegrown AI succeed with corporate India?

With the Centre’s limited spending on AI and private funding far below the scale of US giants, India’s AI progress is still limited to pilots and small-scale projects. Experts say tech service integrators and enterprise clients prefer using Big Tech as their foundational AI models of choice. Sarvam, which has made the most progress, released two models at the AI Impact Summit for enterprises. But so far, it hasn’t disclosed either enterprise uptake or its latest financials. On Wednesday, CNBC US reported Anthropic clocked $10.9 billion revenue in the March quarter—its first ever profitable one.

How can India scale up its AI ambitions?

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in December last year, said that India’s approach to AI will be to build applications at public scale. With dataset platforms such as Bhashini at hand, experts said India’s AI approach may look to replicate the success of digital payments by offering AI-driven public services. While commercial success could be difficult through this route, no Indian startup or private entity currently has the capital to emulate the US tech giants, or even China’s DeepSeek, in foundational models. Scaling AI, therefore, may need startups to build applications at scale: which hasn’t been seen yet.

Also Read | One year, 12 startups: India AI Mission faces its first real test
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Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIAs OpenAI and Anthropic soar, where do India’s AI startups stand?

As OpenAI and Anthropic soar, where do India’s AI startups stand?

Shouvik Das
3 min read22 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
India has allocated over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore to the AI Mission so far, with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,194 crore committed to 12 startups.
India has allocated over ₹3,000 crore to the AI Mission so far, with ₹2,194 crore committed to 12 startups. (Bloomberg)
Summary

While Anthropic and OpenAI pursue $1 trillion IPOs, India’s AI landscape remains stagnant. Local startups face challenges in developing foundational models, leading to continued reliance on US technology and limited advancements in the sector.

Gift this article

US-based Anthropic and OpenAI, the world’s two largest artificial intelligence (AI) startups and bitter rivals, are said to be eyeing IPOs at $1 trillion valuations each. India has, however, remained quiet since its chaotic five-day AI Impact Summit in February. Most domestic AI firms have yet to make a significant impact, and India’s leading enterprises continue to partner primarily with American giants. Where do India’s AI startups stand? Mint explains.

US-based Anthropic and OpenAI, the world’s two largest artificial intelligence (AI) startups and bitter rivals, are said to be eyeing IPOs at $1 trillion valuations each. India has, however, remained quiet since its chaotic five-day AI Impact Summit in February. Most domestic AI firms have yet to make a significant impact, and India’s leading enterprises continue to partner primarily with American giants. Where do India’s AI startups stand? Mint explains.

Where do Anthropic, OpenAI's IPO plans stand?

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that OpenAI was looking for a public listing by October this year. The startup is valued at $852 billion as of 31 March. Last week, the Financial Times (FT) reported Anthropic’s upcoming fundraise at a valuation of $900 billion. Both the firms have made foundational strides in AI, with the latest coming in cybersecurity through Anthropic’s Claude Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 Cyber, and before that with the US government’s defence and war divisions. Google, their closest competitor, last week unveiled a new search interface, while its research arm DeepMind’s chief said artificial general intelligence (AGI) can “cure all disease” in the near future.

Where do Anthropic, OpenAI's IPO plans stand?

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that OpenAI was looking for a public listing by October this year. The startup is valued at $852 billion as of 31 March. Last week, the Financial Times (FT) reported Anthropic’s upcoming fundraise at a valuation of $900 billion. Both the firms have made foundational strides in AI, with the latest coming in cybersecurity through Anthropic’s Claude Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 Cyber, and before that with the US government’s defence and war divisions. Google, their closest competitor, last week unveiled a new search interface, while its research arm DeepMind’s chief said artificial general intelligence (AGI) can “cure all disease” in the near future.

Also Read | Meta buys AI startup Manus, adding millions of paying users

Are India’s govt-backed AI startups doing well?

India’s $1.2-billion AI Mission, in its 26 months of existence, approved funding in the form of compute infrastructure and additional cash for 12 startups. Of these, the three firms of note are Peak XV and Lightspeed-backed startup Sarvam, publicly-listed Fractal Analytics, and Maker’s Lab–a unit of Tech Mahindra, India’s fifth-largest IT services company. An April report by Bloomberg pegged Sarvam discussing a potential fundraise at a $1.5 billion valuation. Fractal, which went public on 16 February, has a market cap of $1.6 billion, while Tech Mahindra is valued at $14.6 billion. None, however, have made a large foundational model yet.

How has India's AI Mission fared so far?

Over the past two fiscal years and the current one, the Centre has allocated over 3,000 crore to the AI Mission. On 4 April, the government informed the Rajya Sabha that the IT ministry had spent 400.94 crore under the mission, which was allocated 10,372 crore over five years in March 2024. So far, the IT ministry has committed funding worth 2,194.29 crore to 12 startups, the last of which was approved in September last year.

Also Read | Intel-Apple deal: how AI boom and geopolitics are rewriting tech rules

Can homegrown AI succeed with corporate India?

With the Centre’s limited spending on AI and private funding far below the scale of US giants, India’s AI progress is still limited to pilots and small-scale projects. Experts say tech service integrators and enterprise clients prefer using Big Tech as their foundational AI models of choice. Sarvam, which has made the most progress, released two models at the AI Impact Summit for enterprises. But so far, it hasn’t disclosed either enterprise uptake or its latest financials. On Wednesday, CNBC US reported Anthropic clocked $10.9 billion revenue in the March quarter—its first ever profitable one.

How can India scale up its AI ambitions?

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in December last year, said that India’s approach to AI will be to build applications at public scale. With dataset platforms such as Bhashini at hand, experts said India’s AI approach may look to replicate the success of digital payments by offering AI-driven public services. While commercial success could be difficult through this route, no Indian startup or private entity currently has the capital to emulate the US tech giants, or even China’s DeepSeek, in foundational models. Scaling AI, therefore, may need startups to build applications at scale: which hasn’t been seen yet.

Also Read | One year, 12 startups: India AI Mission faces its first real test
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIAs OpenAI and Anthropic soar, where do India’s AI startups stand?
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