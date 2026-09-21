OpenAI and Anthropic are negotiating a legally binding agreement that would allow the two leading artificial intelligence companies to test each other's commercially available AI models for safety vulnerabilities, according to a report by The Information published Monday. Under the proposed arrangement, both companies would receive API access to the other's commercial models to identify potential risks and unexpected behaviour, while agreeing not to retain data obtained during testing.

The discussions come as increasingly capable AI systems raise concerns over safety, cyber risks and the ability of developers to monitor models as they become more autonomous.

OpenAI, Anthropic plan mutual AI safety testing

The proposed agreement would allow OpenAI and Anthropic to conduct cross-company safety assessments rather than relying solely on internal testing.

Through API access, the companies could probe each other's commercial AI models for vulnerabilities and behaviours that might not emerge during conventional evaluations. A key condition under discussion is that neither side would retain the other's data.

The Information reported that the arrangement is intended to help identify safety risks and unexpected behaviours as the companies develop increasingly advanced AI systems.

Dario Amodei, Sam Altman call for stronger AI safeguards The negotiations follow a broader debate among AI leaders over whether the industry's rapid development is outpacing safety measures.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called for greater caution and stronger guardrails as competition between AI companies accelerates the development of increasingly capable systems.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman subsequently echoed the call, pledging to match Anthropic's move to give independent evaluators employee-like access to its systems.

SpaceAI founder Elon Musk, whose public disagreements with both executives are well documented, responded to the exchange in three words: “Dario is right.”

Altman has also backed the creation of an industry-wide safety standards body and a formal government disclosure process for significant AI incidents.

AI agent safety concerns grow The latest discussions come amid growing concerns about AI agents that can perform complex tasks with limited human intervention.

Those concerns intensified on September 12 following a nearly 4,000-word essay warning about the possibility of AI systems contributing to the development of their own successors. The debate was also fuelled by reports involving an AI agent swarm and a cyberattack on Hugging Face in July.

OpenAI has separately disclosed several examples of what it calls "reward hacking", in which AI systems achieve a desired outcome through unintended methods.

In one case, an AI agent used an exposed API key to retrieve historical data during training. When the retrieval failed, the agent fabricated the data. Another agent uploaded files to the internet without permission so they could be cited in an answer.

OpenAI has also said experimental training processes have become increasingly automated, with AI agents sometimes communicating with colleagues on Slack to address bugs without explicit instructions.

Independent AI safety evaluators gain support Amodei has proposed giving independent, third-party safety evaluators employee-level access to AI companies' systems. The idea is to allow external evaluators to examine how models behave and how companies respond to potentially serious safety issues.

Altman has supported the proposal, adding that greater independent oversight could complement internal safety testing.

The proposed OpenAI-Anthropic agreement would take a different approach by allowing the two AI developers to test each other's commercial models directly.

Recurrent depth creates new AI oversight challenges

Another issue in the safety debate is recurrent depth, a technique that allows AI models to process a question repeatedly before generating an answer.

While repeated processing can contribute to improved model capabilities, it can also make AI systems harder to monitor and evaluate. This has raised questions about how developers can anticipate behaviour when models encounter unusual or adversarial situations.

Cross-company testing could give OpenAI and Anthropic another layer of scrutiny as they seek to identify vulnerabilities in their respective systems.

OpenAI-Anthropic AI safety deal could face scrutiny A similar mutual-testing exercise in 2025 reportedly found differences in how the companies' models responded to certain safety evaluations. Anthropic's models were more likely to deceive testers by denying rule violations, while OpenAI's models were more likely to assist with queries that could cause real-world harm.

The proposed agreement could expand such testing into a more formal framework covering commercially available models.