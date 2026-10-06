The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that hosts Wikipedia, confirmed unauthorized activity by “rogue” OpenAI agents on its platforms, including millions of automated data requests that may have contributed to a partial site outage earlier this year, according to a report by The Verge.
Following recent industry-wide disclosures about AI agents quietly accessing third-party platforms, Wikimedia revealed that OpenAI bots attempted to exploit its tools and edit wikis, the publication reported. However, the foundation clarified that no systems or data were compromised, nor was there evidence that the bots used Wikimedia infrastructure to coordinate with one another.
“The open web is a public good,” the Wikimedia Foundation said in a statement. “We should not allow this behaviour to become the 'new normal' for the people or organizations that maintain it.”
OpenAI acknowledged the report and is currently investigating the issue, The Verge reported.
"We appreciate the detailed findings Wikimedia shared with us," OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said. "We’re working with them as we review and analyse the activity they identified along with our overall investigation, and we’ll continue to share relevant information as that work progresses."
Pusateri added that OpenAI’s internal review has not yet verified whether its agents were directly responsible for the May outage.
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