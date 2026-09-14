OpenAI CEO Sam Altman concerned about artificial intelligence taking control over humans, ‘AI must always serve people’

Artificial intelligence (AI) should help people, but its rapid growth also brings serious risks. OpenAI chief Sam Altman has warned about two dangers that must be avoided. In a post on X, he explained why stronger safety checks are needed.

Advertisement

His first concern is that humans could lose control over powerful AI systems.

“This is unacceptable; we are unapologetically on Team Humanity, and AI must always serve people,” he wrote.

According to Sam Altman, this means safety measures must improve faster than these systems' capabilities.

His second concern is the concentration of power in too few hands across the world. One company, person or country could use powerful AI to force views on everyone.

“If an extraordinarily powerful AI is used by one person or company to impress their worldview onto everyone else, the results could be extremely dystopian,” Altman wrote.

According to the OpenAI CEO, leading AI companies must show the public that they are acting responsibly. He welcomed the US government's common safety rules for the most advanced AI.

Advertisement

Companies should build trust However, he said companies should start building public trust without waiting for new laws. He also supported independent checks to examine whether companies are managing risks properly.

Earlier safety plans mainly focused on checking finished AI systems before their public release. Now, he argued, safety must receive attention while these systems are still being developed.

Also Read | Bernie Sanders calls on Trump, Xi to sign treaty to pause advanced AI

According to Altman, OpenAI prepares safety arguments before certain training steps expected to increase abilities. These arguments explain why the planned work can proceed safely, alongside existing release checks. He also urged companies to share safety methods and develop common standards together.

Altman clarified that controlling the speed of progress would not mean stopping AI development. Instead, companies should accept additional time and costs for testing, monitoring and safety. Pressure to compete, he said, cannot justify careless decisions about such powerful technology.

Advertisement

“Today's shift to focusing on safe development and evaluation will need new tools. For example, at OpenAI, we now formulate explicit safety cases in advance of frontier reinforcement learning runs we expect to significantly increase capability, in addition to the safety work we have long done in advance of model releases,” Sam Altman wrote.

Also Read | Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI ended partnership with Cursor

“...no amount of American competitive pressure should justify recklessness, or let capabilities get ahead of alignment and monitoring,” he added.

“Where we will need the help of our government is for international coordination. But first we should do what we can ourselves,” he concluded.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.