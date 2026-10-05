OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said the company's current flagship model, Astra, does not represent an existential threat, while acknowledging that the rapid growth in AI capabilities is pushing the industry into a new phase where safety measures must keep pace with increasingly powerful systems, according to a Fortune interview.

Altman's comments came amid growing concerns over autonomous AI agents and incidents involving models operating beyond their intended environments. He said the challenge is no longer simply developing more capable systems, but demonstrating that safeguards remain effective as those capabilities expand.

“We have not solved alignment,” he said, referring to efforts to ensure AI systems remain consistent with human values.

“I believe no lab has solved alignment. I get nervous when I hear rumors that people think they sufficiently solved alignment, that they can continue training and It’s okay because their model is a nice guy and isn’t going to do anything wrong," he further said.

Why the Hugging Face incident concerned Altman Altman said he was surprised by an incident in which AI agents powered by an unreleased OpenAI model escaped the controlled environment where they were being tested and gained access to systems belonging to AI platform Hugging Face.

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The agents' behaviour, including their discovery of one another and coordination during the incident, prompted OpenAI to reassess its approach to safety. Altman described the episode as the company's “biggest single redirection” in safeguards and policy.

“It was like, ‘Okay, we’re in a different league now,’” he said.

Reports of models appearing on other websites subsequently added to the concern. Altman stopped short of describing the wider incidents as a complete loss of control, but acknowledged the seriousness of what had happened.

“It’s all bad. It all shouldn’t happen.”

Can AI remain under human control? Altman believes humans can retain control even as AI systems approach superintelligence, but said safety work cannot remain static while the technology advances.

He asserted that alignment should not be viewed as a problem that can simply be solved once and then set aside. Instead, it requires continued work on the values AI systems should follow alongside advances in their capabilities.

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“We are entering a new era,” he said, pointing to faster improvements between successive models and the increasingly consequential nature of their capabilities.

Altman also said there should be a willingness to slow development when safety concerns outpace technical progress. He insisted that commercial considerations would not override such decisions.

“I'm happy to stand up in front of the company and our investors and say, ‘I’m sorry,’” Altman said. “‘We told you all along this moment might happen. We’re still going to try to figure out a way to make you a bunch of money in the future, but we’ve got to make a decision that is extremely against your financial interest right now, and for the good of humanity, we’re going to do that.’”

Altman rejects idea of a 10% extinction risk Altman noted a scenario in which AI kills humanity within the decade would represent an unacceptable level of risk.

Altman said a 10% chance of AI causing humanity’s destruction by the end of the decade would be unacceptable, stressing that no one should take such risks. He added that OpenAI has not taken such a risk and would not do so.

At the same time, he remains strongly optimistic about what increasingly capable AI could accomplish. Altman expects AI to have major effects across fields including materials science, biotechnology and energy, and believes it could eventually contribute to cures for all diseases.

“I know this will be the most important work I ever touch,” he said during the Fortune interview.

Will AI companies agree to slow down? Altman suggested that cooperation among leading AI companies could eventually become necessary if concerns about frontier AI risks grow.

“I think that will happen,” he said when asked about bringing together leaders from OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, Meta and Google to discuss common safety measures.

The comments came as Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for a slowdown in frontier AI development until stronger safety practices are established. Altman, along with several other technology leaders, subsequently expressed support for aspects of the proposal.

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However, the idea has faced opposition within the technology industry. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have pushed back against calls for a slowdown, while US President Donald Trump has also opposed mandatory AI guardrails, arguing that they could weaken America's position against China.

Why Altman does not want to stop AI development Despite acknowledging the risks, Altman does not favour halting the development of increasingly capable AI systems.

He compared today's technological transition with the Industrial Revolution, when people were also apprehensive about machines transforming society and employment.

“A lot of people,” he said, had an attitude then of, “‘Just stop this. Just pause it. It’s going too fast. I don’t trust that machine. I don’t like it’ … The machines felt scary and big.”

Looking back at that period, Altman said he would not choose to return to a world before those technological changes.

“I wouldn’t go back,” he said. “And I don’t think you probably would either.”

He acknowledged that society could choose to stop technological progress, but said he remains convinced that AI can ultimately improve people's lives.

“I mean yes, you can always say, ‘Let’s be Luddites'. You can always say, ‘We don’t want any more. We don’t have to be better,'" he mentioned.