OpenAI vs ANI: Why ‘hallucinations’ are unlikely to go away soon
Summary
- OpenAI faces mounting lawsuits over copyright infringement and misinformation with cases filed in several countries, including India. What does this mean for the future of AI and its creators?
Microsoft-backed OpenAI is no stranger to lawsuits. The soaring reach of its large language model (LLM)-based chatbot, ChatGPT, has continually rattled media houses, artists, and content creators across the world, prompting them to initiate legal action for copyright infringement. They argue that OpenAI is illegally scraping their high-quality and original data to train its models, and profiting from the exercise without remunerating them.