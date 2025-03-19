To a suggestion that Chatterji can be likened to an “Adam Smith of AI", he said, “If you take the analogy further, and read Adam Smith's original work ('An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations'), he (Smith) was just trying to figure out the economics. I feel we're at an inflection point where a lot of the things I learned in graduate school give me a good baseline to start to ask the right questions. But the world is coming at us fast -- we recently discussed how geoeconomics, the rising tides of nationalism and populism, and technological changes are shifting how nations are thinking about these issues in a big way. I'm sort of figuring it out in the pin factory as we go along, and it's a wild ride and a really exciting one. I wouldn't trade it for anything."