OpenAI debuts ChatGPT Work, GPT-5.6 in bid to challenge Microsoft, Google

Mumbai: OpenAI on Thursday launched ChatGPT Work, its “super app” for enterprises that combines artificial intelligence (AI) agents, coding tools and workplace integrations into a single interface, as the company ramps up its push into the lucrative enterprise market to take on Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini.

OpenAI said in a statement that ChatGPT Work is a new AI agent that can take action across users' apps and files, work on complex projects for hours and turn a goal into completed work.

The company also unveiled GPT-5.6, its latest family of AI models comprising Sol, Terra and Luna, and redesigned its desktop application to bring together Chat, Work and Codex in a unified workspace.

The launch comes as competition in enterprise AI heats up, with leading AI companies racing to offer integrated assistants that go beyond answering questions to completing complex workflows.

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Microsoft has embedded Copilot across its productivity suite, Google has expanded Gemini across Workspace, while Anthropic has been aggressively targeting enterprise customers with advanced coding and reasoning models.

OpenAI, which confidentially filed for a potential initial public offering earlier this year, has increasingly shifted its focus toward enterprise customers.

The company said ChatGPT Work extends the capabilities of Codex across the web, mobile and desktop, allowing users to connect selected apps, files and workflows so the agent can create finished outputs such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations and web applications.

The company said the redesigned ChatGPT desktop application brings together Chat for everyday assistance, Work for multi-step tasks, and Codex for developers and technical professionals in a single workspace.

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According to the company, the platform also introduces a unified plugin directory that connects ChatGPT with third-party tools including Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, calendars and customer relationship management software.

It added that Scheduled Tasks can automate recurring work, while the desktop application now includes an in-app browser and Computer Use capabilities for carrying out tasks across websites and local applications.

OpenAI said its new GPT-5.6 model family will roll out across ChatGPT, Codex and its Application Programming Interface (API)—a way for developers and businesses to use OpenAI's AI models inside their own software or applications.

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According to the company website, the flagship Sol model is designed to improve performance in coding, knowledge work, cybersecurity and scientific research while using fewer tokens and lowering computing costs. Terra is aimed at everyday enterprise work, while Luna is the company's most cost-efficient model.