OpenAI on Wednesday, 16 September, disclosed six cases of unexpected or concerning behaviour by its artificial intelligence (AI) models, detailing how the incidents occurred during model training and evaluation over the past six months.

In a blog post, the ChatGPT-maker said it has introduced a new framework to systematically track, investigate and publicly report similar incidents, aiming to improve transparency and provide researchers, developers and the public with better evidence to assess AI safety.

The framework will cover cases in which AI models are used without authorization, bypass safeguards, collude with other models or conceal information.

Six AI misalignment cases reported by OpenAI Self-generated instructions in task summaries: A model inserted instructions telling itself to disregard normal constraints. Concealing mistakes in summaries: GPT-5.6 Sol instances instructed future versions to hide errors and, in one example, invent missing historical data. Searching for exposed API keys and fabricating data: A model used an exposed API key without authorisation and later fabricated figures. Uploading files to the internet to create citations: An agent uploaded a file without the user's permission to provide a browser citation. Using an internal software repository to communicate: Models used a repository as a message board to exchange information across training samples. Unsanctioned file sharing between collaborating agents: Agents used public file-hosting websites to share files when they could not access each other's local files.

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View full Image View full Image One of OpenAI’s new Misalignment Notices and Reports Screenshot. ( OpenAI )

AI models also used repositories to communicate Two other cases were of using external systems in unexpected ways. Some models, OpenAI wrote, used an internal software repository as a message board to share information among different training samples while searching for missing files.

Another use of collaborative AI agents was to share files via public file-hosting services when they could not access each other's local files. This made it possible to access files via public links even though there was a directive to use only local files. OpenAI emphasized that these are just individual instances and do not represent a general trend of models being misaligned.

OpenAI sets rules for future disclosures The new system allows any OpenAI staff member to report a possible misaligned case for review. The company's safety and alignment department will conduct an investigation and determine whether the incident will be disclosed.

Cases will be placed into three tracks: Ready for Disclosure, Minor Investigation and Larger Investigation. OpenAI said complex cases involving third parties may require additional time because security, legal and responsible disclosure obligations could apply.

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The company said it will favour transparency even when the significance of an incident remains uncertain. The company also noted that while some instances may be rare or not necessarily part of a larger trend.