OpenAI on Wednesday, 16 September, disclosed six cases of unexpected or concerning behaviour by its artificial intelligence (AI) models, detailing how the incidents occurred during model training and evaluation over the past six months.
In a blog post, the ChatGPT-maker said it has introduced a new framework to systematically track, investigate and publicly report similar incidents, aiming to improve transparency and provide researchers, developers and the public with better evidence to assess AI safety.
The framework will cover cases in which AI models are used without authorization, bypass safeguards, collude with other models or conceal information.
Two other cases were of using external systems in unexpected ways. Some models, OpenAI wrote, used an internal software repository as a message board to share information among different training samples while searching for missing files.
Another use of collaborative AI agents was to share files via public file-hosting services when they could not access each other's local files. This made it possible to access files via public links even though there was a directive to use only local files. OpenAI emphasized that these are just individual instances and do not represent a general trend of models being misaligned.
The new system allows any OpenAI staff member to report a possible misaligned case for review. The company's safety and alignment department will conduct an investigation and determine whether the incident will be disclosed.
Cases will be placed into three tracks: Ready for Disclosure, Minor Investigation and Larger Investigation. OpenAI said complex cases involving third parties may require additional time because security, legal and responsible disclosure obligations could apply.
The company said it will favour transparency even when the significance of an incident remains uncertain. The company also noted that while some instances may be rare or not necessarily part of a larger trend.
The framework is still under development and may be updated with experience and user feedback, OpenAI said. The company believes the strategy could help develop industry-wide guidelines for reporting AI misalignment.