OpenAI is postponing the debut of an online marketplace where users can engage with a variety of personalized chatbots. The delay is attributed to the disruptions caused by the removal and subsequent reinstatement of Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, reported Bloomberg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The intelligence firm communicated this information via an email on Thursday addressed to individuals involved in constructing GPTs, the customized iterations of its widely used ChatGPT chatbot. The company revealed its decision to shift the launch date of the GPT Store from late 2023 to early 2024.

“While we had expected to release it this month, a few unexpected things have been keeping us busy!" said the email. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On November 6, OpenAI, headquartered in San Francisco, unveiled during its inaugural developer conference that users could commence the creation of personalized iterations of ChatGPT without the necessity of coding knowledge. This strategic move positions the artificial intelligence startup to fend off rivals in a progressively competitive market.

Back then, OpenAI outlined its intention to launch a marketplace later in the same month, providing users with the opportunity to discover personalized chatbots created by others and potentially earn income from their own creations—paralleling the model seen in Apple Inc.'s App Store.

However, in the recent communication on Thursday, OpenAI clarified that its initial plan was to introduce the store in December, but the timeline for the rollout has since been adjusted, adds the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On November 17, OpenAI's directors removed Altman, asserting in a statement that he lacked consistent candor with the board, impeding its capacity to fulfill its duties. This choice triggered a rapid series of events over five days, leading to changes in executive positions and almost all employees signing a letter expressing their potential resignation if Altman was not reinstated. Altman officially resumed his role as CEO, accompanied by a restructured board, on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.