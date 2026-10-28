OpenAI faces lawsuit over GPT-4o’s alleged role in woman’s death after epilepsy drug reduction

The parents of Bowen Wan, a 31-year-old Amazon software engineer who died in February 2026, have sued OpenAI, alleging that its GPT-4o chatbot encouraged their daughter to reduce her epilepsy medication without medical supervision. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, 27 October, by Qun Wan and Meiqin Xu, it is alleged that ChatGPT assisted Wan in reducing the dosage and disguising this from her doctors and attributing symptoms that may have been signs of seizures to other causes.

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According to The New York Times, which reviewed more than 2,70,000 messages exchanged between Wan and ChatGPT, the chatbot repeatedly supported her decision to taper off lamotrigine. OpenAI called the incident “incredibly heartbreaking” but noted that it occurred with an older version of ChatGPT and that newer models are more adept at identifying scenarios in which urgent help is needed.

ChatGPT allegedly helped Wan reduce her medication The complaint states that Wan began considering changes to her medication after Amazon informed her in November 2025 that she would be laid off. She was worried that the drug might interfere with her speech and that it could adversely impact her future job prospects.

In chat logs obtained by NYT, in January this year, ChatGPT is said to have developed tapering schedules to help her taper to a zero dosage of the drug within weeks. The chatbot asked her why her doctors had recommended the treatments and informed her that their advice was based on “risk aversion".

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The lawsuit also said that ChatGPT recommended that Wan not tell her doctors about her tapering plan. When she declined a blood test to measure her lamotrigine levels, the chatbot reportedly praised her decision.

Also Read | Eight US states sue OpenAI over ChatGPT safety, risks to children

Chatbot dismissed symptoms, lawsuit claims While gradually decreasing her medications, Wan described a state of confusion, a loss of time and abnormal feelings similar to past seizures. According to the NYT, she expressed concerns about the taper at least 158 times. The chatbot supposedly told her that she was “absolutely not to worry".

On 11 February, Wan asked ChatGPT about a headache. The chatbot said that it was not dangerous and part of her brain's recovery. This was her final message exchange with the AI, according to the complaint.

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Later, her parents, who were in China, requested their acquaintances to check on her. Her body was found three days after her last message. A postmortem test, which measured lamotrigine at 0.64 micrograms per millilitre, was about one-fifth of the lower end of the drug's therapeutic range.

Family questions OpenAI’s medical safety rules The lawsuit argues that OpenAI should have been more mindful of restrictions on giving medical advice. The family alleges that the company has enforced certain safety safeguards, such as limits on reproducing copyrighted text, more rigorously than protections against dispensing regulated medical advice.

The case echoes other lawsuits alleging ChatGPT encouraged harmful dependency or reinforced dangerous beliefs. One prominent case was filed in August 2025 by the parents of teenager Adam Raine.

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According to the lawsuit, Wan used ChatGPT since 2023 for relationship advice, insurance questions and disability benefits. The filing claims she was sending over 1,500 messages weekly to the chatbot and speaking less with her parents by 2025.

The New York Times reported that her family had difficulty recognizing her in conversations. Her mother, Meiqin Xu, said, “It’s like she was under a spell.”

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.