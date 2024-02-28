OpenAI files motion to dismiss New York Times lawsuit
SummaryIn part, OpenAI said that certain allegations against it were more than three years old and the company didn’t have actual knowledge of the specific acts of alleged infringements.
OpenAI moved to dismiss a lawsuit from The New York Times Co., alleging the company had paid someone to hack OpenAI’s products to support its suit.
