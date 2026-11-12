OpenAI goes local in India, enables in-country GPT-6 Luna API inference: How will it benefit businesses?

OpenAI has announced the availability of its local AI processing API (Application Programming Interface) in India, enabling businesses and developers to power their AI systems using local AI processors. Announced on November 12, 2026, the move targets organisations that need to meet data localisation requirements, particularly those operating in sectors such as financial services.

The feature is first available in the new Responses and Chat Completions APIs for OpenAI's GPT-6 Luna model. It enables the processing of API requests and model computation to respond to requests to occur in India. The development is a step towards more Indian businesses using AI in their processes that handle sensitive data.

OpenAI extends data residency to local AI processing Until now, data residency primarily addressed where customer information is stored. OpenAI's new announcement adds to that, as they will be expanding this capability to include where supported AI requests are processed and responses are generated.

OpenAI said that customer content will also be stored in India, with the provider's support. This might enable businesses to leverage AI to perform various functions such as summarising documents, drafting responses, analysing internal data, and meeting data localisation demands.

Nitin Bawankule, Head of Enterprise - India at OpenAI, said some Indian businesses have delayed deploying AI for critical operations because they require information to be processed within the country.

He said local inference would provide organisations with more control over where their workloads execute and may be a major obstacle to enterprise AI adoption. The capability might also open up more chances for Indian developers and start-ups to construct AI-powered applications.

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GPT-6 Luna is initially available in India region OpenAI said the local processing facility currently covers GPT-6 Luna input and output through the Responses and Chat Completions APIs. The offering is not automatically extended to all OpenAI products or models and is available for use in the API.

This feature can be enabled for eligible end users by creating a new API project and choosing the India data storage and processing region with the corresponding India region endpoint.

Builds on OpenAI's India expansion plans The announcement comes as part of OpenAI's overall OpenAI for India programme, launched earlier this year. The programme is targeted at AI infrastructure, enterprise adoption, skill development and local partnerships.

As part of the initiative, OpenAI also announced a partnership with Tata Group to develop domestic AI data centre capacity. The company has separately launched a similar capability for some models on AWS Bedrock.