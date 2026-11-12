OpenAI goes local in India, enables in-country GPT-6 Luna API inference: How will it benefit businesses?

OpenAI has announced the availability of its local AI processing API (Application Programming Interface) in India, enabling businesses and developers to power their AI systems using local AI processors. Announced on November 12, 2026, the move targets organisations that need to meet data localisation requirements, particularly those operating in sectors such as financial services.

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The feature is first available in the new Responses and Chat Completions APIs for OpenAI's GPT-6 Luna model. It enables the processing of API requests and model computation to respond to requests to occur in India. The development is a step towards more Indian businesses using AI in their processes that handle sensitive data.

OpenAI extends data residency to local AI processing Until now, data residency primarily addressed where customer information is stored. OpenAI's new announcement adds to that, as they will be expanding this capability to include where supported AI requests are processed and responses are generated.

OpenAI said that customer content will also be stored in India, with the provider's support. This might enable businesses to leverage AI to perform various functions such as summarising documents, drafting responses, analysing internal data, and meeting data localisation demands.

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Nitin Bawankule, Head of Enterprise - India at OpenAI, said some Indian businesses have delayed deploying AI for critical operations because they require information to be processed within the country.

He said local inference would provide organisations with more control over where their workloads execute and may be a major obstacle to enterprise AI adoption. The capability might also open up more chances for Indian developers and start-ups to construct AI-powered applications.

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GPT-6 Luna is initially available in India region OpenAI said the local processing facility currently covers GPT-6 Luna input and output through the Responses and Chat Completions APIs. The offering is not automatically extended to all OpenAI products or models and is available for use in the API.

This feature can be enabled for eligible end users by creating a new API project and choosing the India data storage and processing region with the corresponding India region endpoint.

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Builds on OpenAI's India expansion plans The announcement comes as part of OpenAI's overall OpenAI for India programme, launched earlier this year. The programme is targeted at AI infrastructure, enterprise adoption, skill development and local partnerships.

As part of the initiative, OpenAI also announced a partnership with Tata Group to develop domestic AI data centre capacity. The company has separately launched a similar capability for some models on AWS Bedrock.

API inference residency is also expanding to international markets, with India, Australia and Japan being the latest additions, OpenAI said. The India launch comes as yet another move to help businesses gain more control over where their AI workloads are processed.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.