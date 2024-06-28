OpenAI introduces CriticGPT to improve AI-generated code quality, shows 63% improvement in error detection
OpenAI announced CriticGPT, an AI model designed to identify and fix GPT-4's code errors. Using the RLHF framework, it outperformed ChatGPT by 63% in tests.
OpenAI recently announced the development of a new AI model named CriticGPT, designed to identify and rectify mistakes in code generated by GPT-4. Detailed in a blog post on Thursday, the AI company explained that CriticGPT leverages the reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) framework, a technique that combines machine output with human input to refine AI systems.