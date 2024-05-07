OpenAI joins AI content alliance as Election Commission warns of deepfakes
OpenAI has joined C2PA, which includes members such as Google and Microsoft
The company was also one of the signatories of the Munich accord The body will look to develop common standards for identifying AI content online.
New Delhi: In a significant move towards building consensus in identifying and tracking artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content online, OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has joined the steering committee of US-based Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA).