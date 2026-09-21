OpenAI launches Astra for Law in US: What Sam Altman's new AI tool means for lawyers

Sam Altman's OpenAI has expanded into the legal AI game with Astra for Law, a specialized version of its GPT-6 model. Announced on 17 September, the platform is designed to assist law firms and legal technology companies with research, legal analysis, drafting and other document-based activities. However, Astra for Law is currently limited to the US market, both in terms of availability and its legal search index. Selected US law firms will initially be able to access ChatGPT and Codex via OpenAI's Trusted Access programme, the company said.

The launch marks OpenAI's latest push into the legal technology market, where AI companies are competing to win business from law firms and corporate legal departments. Rivals Google and Anthropic have also expanded their offerings for legal professionals in recent months, Reuters reported. OpenAI said Astra for Law combines its Astra model with an index of US case law, statutes, regulations, and legal instructions, reported Reuters.

Legal research gets a dedicated AI search layer OpenAI states that Astra for Law is built with the Legal Search Index, tailored instructions for legal analysis and writing and GPT-6 Astra. OpenAI says the index can search US case law, statutes, regulations, court rules and administrative decisions from over 230 million pages, with new ones being added every day.

OpenAI also said its work with the nonprofit ‘Free Law Project’, which operates CourtListener, brings a collection covering more than 99.9% of published US precedential case law into the research experience.

The company said that, when using Vals AI's private Legal Research Bench set of 200 questions, Astra for Law achieved a 54% correctness rate, whereas GPT-6 Astra (with web search) achieved a 38.7% correctness rate. OpenAI also saw a 24% increase in reference cases for case-law questions. These are results from OpenAI's own evaluation, rather than an independent performance assessment.

OpenAI wants Astra inside legal workflows OpenAI claims the system can assist attorneys with case study research, structuring arguments, drafting terms, evaluating documents and pinpointing vulnerabilities in legal cases. The company is also allowing firms to integrate its specialist software with their existing expertise and knowledge.

The announcement said legal AI vendors Harvey and Legora will be able to develop products that leverage Astra for Law. OpenAI also released 26 ecosystem plugins that will integrate ChatGPT with legal-speciality software, such as Relativity, Clio, iManage and DeepJudge.

OpenAI has engaged with legal firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell, Ropes & Grey, Cooley, Latham & Watkins, and Wachtell Lipton to create and test legal AI solutions, according to the Reuters report.

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Privacy and human oversight remain central Selected companies will have controls for confidential clients, while OpenAI says it will share them with companies that use the service. The company claims its API offering doesn't retain data, and ChatGPT Enterprise usage isn't subject to human review by default. OpenAI also announced it is collaborating with Latham & Watkins on issues such as information permissions, ethical walls, client instructions and firm oversight. OpenAI's own legal guidance stresses that lawyers should review the model's answers and cited sources before relying on them.