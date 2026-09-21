OpenAI launches Astra for Law in US: What Sam Altman's new AI tool means for lawyers

Sam Altman's OpenAI has expanded into the legal AI game with Astra for Law, a specialized version of its GPT-6 model. Announced on 17 September, the platform is designed to assist law firms and legal technology companies with research, legal analysis, drafting and other document-based activities. However, Astra for Law is currently limited to the US market, both in terms of availability and its legal search index. Selected US law firms will initially be able to access ChatGPT and Codex via OpenAI's Trusted Access programme, the company said.

Advertisement

The launch marks OpenAI's latest push into the legal technology market, where AI companies are competing to win business from law firms and corporate legal departments. Rivals Google and Anthropic have also expanded their offerings for legal professionals in recent months, Reuters reported. OpenAI said Astra for Law combines its Astra model with an index of US case law, statutes, regulations, and legal instructions, reported Reuters.

Legal research gets a dedicated AI search layer OpenAI states that Astra for Law is built with the Legal Search Index, tailored instructions for legal analysis and writing and GPT-6 Astra. OpenAI says the index can search US case law, statutes, regulations, court rules and administrative decisions from over 230 million pages, with new ones being added every day.

Advertisement

OpenAI also said its work with the nonprofit ‘Free Law Project’, which operates CourtListener, brings a collection covering more than 99.9% of published US precedential case law into the research experience.

The company said that, when using Vals AI's private Legal Research Bench set of 200 questions, Astra for Law achieved a 54% correctness rate, whereas GPT-6 Astra (with web search) achieved a 38.7% correctness rate. OpenAI also saw a 24% increase in reference cases for case-law questions. These are results from OpenAI's own evaluation, rather than an independent performance assessment.

OpenAI wants Astra inside legal workflows OpenAI claims the system can assist attorneys with case study research, structuring arguments, drafting terms, evaluating documents and pinpointing vulnerabilities in legal cases. The company is also allowing firms to integrate its specialist software with their existing expertise and knowledge.

Advertisement

The announcement said legal AI vendors Harvey and Legora will be able to develop products that leverage Astra for Law. OpenAI also released 26 ecosystem plugins that will integrate ChatGPT with legal-speciality software, such as Relativity, Clio, iManage and DeepJudge.

OpenAI has engaged with legal firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell, Ropes & Grey, Cooley, Latham & Watkins, and Wachtell Lipton to create and test legal AI solutions, according to the Reuters report.

Also Read | UN teams up with Google to make global data AI-friendly

Privacy and human oversight remain central Selected companies will have controls for confidential clients, while OpenAI says it will share them with companies that use the service. The company claims its API offering doesn't retain data, and ChatGPT Enterprise usage isn't subject to human review by default. OpenAI also announced it is collaborating with Latham & Watkins on issues such as information permissions, ethical walls, client instructions and firm oversight. OpenAI's own legal guidance stresses that lawyers should review the model's answers and cited sources before relying on them.

Advertisement

Anthropic and Thomson Reuters are also in the race OpenAI is not the only one going into the legal arena. Reuters reported that since January, Anthropic has been developing tools for lawyers, and Google has been broadening its AI services for the legal industry. Reuters announced the introduction of Thomson 1.0 in August, an AI model that is based on Thomson Reuters' legal research content.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.