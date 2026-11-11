OpenAI launches ChatGPT Business Hub with verified profiles, AI agents and business analytics

OpenAI on Tuesday launched its new Business Hub, enabling businesses to verify and manage their profiles on ChatGPT. The feature, which is currently in beta and will be rolled out to businesses later this year, is designed to boost visibility as more users rely on AI platforms to find products, compare services, and make their buying decisions, the company said.

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In the new hub, eligible businesses can share details of their products and services, connect with the target audience through custom-built AI agents and gain insights into user interactions with their profiles. The transfer will bring ChatGPT closer to Google's discovery model, allowing companies to have greater control over how their information is displayed in AI-powered search results, the company said.

OpenAI Business Hub brings verified business profiles to ChatGPT The Business Hub will enable companies to provide information about their companies, products and services in the form of company profiles. To manage their profiles, businesses will need to go through a verification process. OpenAI has not yet disclosed the exact requirements for verification.

According to OpenAI, the verification methods will vary based on the business and the market it serves, said Benji Shomair, OpenAI's Vice President of Monetization, while speaking to journalists on Monday, 9 November.

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Businesses can launch dedicated AI agents A new capability will also enable eligible companies to create tailored business agents on ChatGPT. These agents will help users ask questions about a company's offerings and get relevant information about its products and services.

The feature could give businesses a new way to engage with potential customers directly through ChatGPT, without relying entirely on traditional search engines or their own websites.

ChatGPT Business Hub to offer business engagement insights OpenAI is also launching some basic analytics features in the Business Hub. These insights will enable companies to assess how users are finding and engaging with their businesses using ChatGPT.

Profile views, business mentions, and website clicks will be among the available metrics, along with engagement metrics. This could enable businesses to attract user interest in their products or services and increase their visibility on ChatGPT.

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OpenAI shifts focus from direct shopping to business discovery The new offering comes after OpenAI's earlier announcement that it plans to launch a shopping platform powered by ChatGPT. The company had been experimenting with an e-commerce model featuring commission-based transactions and a checkout cart, with the idea of ChatGPT as a contender to Amazon.

OpenAI seems to be going a different way with the Business Hub, emphasising business discovery, client engagement and visibility rather than actual sales. The beta release will provide a glimpse into how companies and consumers adopt ChatGPT as a platform for business discovery and research.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.