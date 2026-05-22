OpenAI might be filing to go public soon. How we got here.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to file for an initial public offering any day now. It was a long road to get here.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that artificial intelligence company OpenAI is working with bankers on a draft IPO prospectus it plans to file confidentially with regulators as early as Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Barron’s has reached out to OpenAI for comment.
OpenAI has been one of the most talked about companies in the world since launching ChatGPT, giving everyday people access to generative-AI. Now, the one time start-up is potentially about to debut one of the most highly anticipated initial public offerings ever.
The path to get here was far from a smooth one.