OpenAI recently missed its own targets for new users and revenue, stumbles that have raised concern among some company leaders about whether it will be able to support its massive spending on data centers.
OpenAI Misses Key Revenue, User Targets in High-Stakes Sprint Toward IPO
SummaryThe company’s CFO and board have questioned the wisdom of massive data-center spending in the face of slowing growth.
OpenAI recently missed its own targets for new users and revenue, stumbles that have raised concern among some company leaders about whether it will be able to support its massive spending on data centers.
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