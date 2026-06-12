OpenAI could be about to slash the price for using its artificial-intelligence products, a move which would pose a significant test to optimism about AI and the wider technology sector.
OpenAI mulls AI price war with Anthropic. It’s a big risk for tech stocks.
SummaryAI stocks could be about to get a big test if OpenAI slashes prices in order to compete with rival Anthropic.
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