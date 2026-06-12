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OpenAI mulls AI price war with Anthropic. It’s a big risk for tech stocks.

Adam Clark, Barrons
2 min read12 Jun 2026, 06:43 AM IST
OpenAI recently filed confidentially for an initial public offering.
OpenAI recently filed confidentially for an initial public offering.
Summary

AI stocks could be about to get a big test if OpenAI slashes prices in order to compete with rival Anthropic.

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OpenAI could be about to slash the price for using its artificial-intelligence products, a move which would pose a significant test to optimism about AI and the wider technology sector.

OpenAI could be about to slash the price for using its artificial-intelligence products, a move which would pose a significant test to optimism about AI and the wider technology sector.

ChatGPT-developer OpenAI is considering significantly lowering the price for tokens—the basic unit of AI consumption—to compete with rival Anthropic, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter

ChatGPT-developer OpenAI is considering significantly lowering the price for tokens—the basic unit of AI consumption—to compete with rival Anthropic, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter

OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The potential price cut comes amid recent reports that multiple technology companies, including Uber Technologies, have faced unexpectedly high bills for AI usage. Several of those reports were associated with Anthropic’s Claude, which is often used to operate so-called agents—AI which can carry out multistep tasks independently.

“There’s a term for the pattern that drove these situations: tokenmaxxing. The organizational push to use as much AI as possible, as fast as possible,” said Neil Dhar, a senior vice president at IBM Consulting. “It emerged from two years of competitive anxiety, where the pressure to adopt AI outpaced serious consideration of long-term return on investment.”

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HomeAIOpenAI mulls AI price war with Anthropic. It’s a big risk for tech stocks.

OpenAI mulls AI price war with Anthropic. It’s a big risk for tech stocks.

Adam Clark, Barrons
2 min read12 Jun 2026, 06:43 AM IST
OpenAI recently filed confidentially for an initial public offering.
OpenAI recently filed confidentially for an initial public offering.
Summary

AI stocks could be about to get a big test if OpenAI slashes prices in order to compete with rival Anthropic.

Gift this article

OpenAI could be about to slash the price for using its artificial-intelligence products, a move which would pose a significant test to optimism about AI and the wider technology sector.

OpenAI could be about to slash the price for using its artificial-intelligence products, a move which would pose a significant test to optimism about AI and the wider technology sector.

ChatGPT-developer OpenAI is considering significantly lowering the price for tokens—the basic unit of AI consumption—to compete with rival Anthropic, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter

ChatGPT-developer OpenAI is considering significantly lowering the price for tokens—the basic unit of AI consumption—to compete with rival Anthropic, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter

OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The potential price cut comes amid recent reports that multiple technology companies, including Uber Technologies, have faced unexpectedly high bills for AI usage. Several of those reports were associated with Anthropic’s Claude, which is often used to operate so-called agents—AI which can carry out multistep tasks independently.

“There’s a term for the pattern that drove these situations: tokenmaxxing. The organizational push to use as much AI as possible, as fast as possible,” said Neil Dhar, a senior vice president at IBM Consulting. “It emerged from two years of competitive anxiety, where the pressure to adopt AI outpaced serious consideration of long-term return on investment.”

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIOpenAI mulls AI price war with Anthropic. It’s a big risk for tech stocks.
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