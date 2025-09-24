OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank announce 5 new Stargate data centers
Summary
The five new sites bring the project to nearly 7 gigawatts of capacity and over $400 billion in investment over the next three years.
ABILENE, Texas—ChatGPT parent OpenAI, cloud giant Oracle, and investment firm SoftBank are opening five new data centers across the country, expanding the footprint of the government-backed artificial intelligence venture called Stargate.
