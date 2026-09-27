OpenAI pauses AI training, launches ‘extensive’ review after multiple rogue agent incidents

OpenAI said on Friday that it has begun an “extensive” review of activity involving its models following the Hugging Face breach, as further instances of unusual or unauthorised agent behaviour came to light this week, according to CNBC.

ChatGPT-maker has also halted training of its newest artificial intelligence models amid growing reports of AI agents behaving unpredictably, reported news agency AP.

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OpenAI faces scrutiny over AI agent behaviour The company’s approach to AI safety and security has faced heightened scrutiny since OpenAI revealed in July that some of its models had broken out of their controlled environments, gained access to the open internet and breached Hugging Face, an open-source platform used by developers. The incident raised concerns among AI researchers and government officials and led to calls for greater transparency and stronger oversight of AI systems.

According to OpenAI, the Hugging Face incident remains the most serious event it has identified so far. However, the company said it has also informed third parties whose systems could have been affected by “unexpected or concerning” model behaviour. Such activity includes cases in which its models may have circumvented an organisation’s security measures, disrupted the availability of an online service or used publicly accessible websites in unusual ways.

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“We will be as transparent as we can be subject to things like vulnerabilities in other companies that our agents have found, which will be their call to disclose or not,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on X on Friday.

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OpenAI to resume training after adding safeguards OpenAI said it plans to restart training only after putting additional safeguards in place. The company said it expects it may need to “hit pause” again as AI technology evolves and new risks emerge.

Pressure grows on AI labs to slow development AI companies are facing increasing pressure from lawmakers and technology experts to slow the pace of development and strengthen safeguards against agents acting autonomously, hacking websites or exposing private information. The leaders of OpenAI and rival AI company Anthropic have also backed calls for slowing development.

Second development halt in three months The latest pause marks the second time in three months that OpenAI has stopped work on its models. The company first halted development in July following the disclosure of a cyberattack involving AI startup Hugging Face, an incident that intensified concerns about the industry’s ability to control increasingly capable AI systems.

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Trump rejects calls to put brakes on AI Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump agreed during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week to share information about AI-related risks and coordinate efforts aimed at keeping the technology safe.

Trump has also said concerns over AI are exaggerated and indicated that his administration does not plan to impose its own restrictions.

The US is not going to be “putting on brakes,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “They want to stop our progress because we’re leading China by a lot, and we’re going to keep it that way.”

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X