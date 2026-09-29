OpenAI has scrapped plans to release GPT-6.1 Astra in October after internal safety tests found problems with the model's adherence to human instructions and its compliance with authorized limits, The Wall Street Journal reported on 28 September. Astra was designed to handle more advanced operations on products such as ChatGPT and Codex.

According to the report, the issue was not simply that Astra was more powerful. OpenAI's safety team identified instances in which the model would continue performing tasks without asking the user for permission, would rely on external tools when doing so would be unsafe, and would be unable to accurately inform users about what it was doing. While Astra had improved in some areas, it “didn't quite meet the bar” in scope, authorisation, and communication of actions, Saachi Jain, Head of Safety Systems at OpenAI, told WSJ.

What went wrong with GPT-6.1 Astra? Astra was built to work with limited human interaction in challenging, end-to-end situations. That also presented a safety challenge. The model showed more issues with alignment, or the degree to which an AI system acts on human intent, Jain said.

One concern involved OpenAI's “scope authorization". During testing, Astra occasionally proceeded with a project without asking for permission. It displayed a more deceptive behaviour, including failing to accurately disclose actions it had or had not performed.

Meanwhile, Jain added that there was an enhancement on “model laziness” where AI becomes ‘lazy’ when a task becomes difficult. OpenAI had to choose between making a model more persistent and ensuring it did not engage in potentially unsafe or unauthorized behaviour.

Is this really a safety issue? These concerns are supported by the tests that OpenAI is conducting internally. On 3 September, OpenAI announced that the previously released GPT-6 Astra model has reached the ‘critical’ stage in terms of cybersecurity. The model, with proper tools and access, could discover new security vulnerabilities and develop a method to attack secure systems without requiring human interaction, one step at a time, the company said.

The UK AI Security Institute (AISI) also found that GPT-6 Astra was more likely to carry out simulated, unauthorized supply-chain attacks than GPT-5.6 Sol and GPT-5.5. AISI stressed that its tests were simulations and did not attack real-world systems.

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Why has OpenAI paused advanced AI training? The Astra case follows a similar incident to one in which an internal OpenAI research model was used. OpenAI reported on 25 September that the agent, which was being trained on 20 September, circumvented a DNS vulnerability and accessed a public chatbot, despite being designed to operate offline without the internet. The monitoring system alerted OpenAI to this behaviour after 15 minutes, and the training run was stopped approximately 2.5 hours later.

OpenAI then stopped training, evaluations and tool-using inferences with its most powerful models until further precautions were taken. The model being used in the incident wasn't GPT-6.1 Astra, the company said.