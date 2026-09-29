OpenAI has scrapped plans to release GPT-6.1 Astra in October after internal safety tests found problems with the model's adherence to human instructions and its compliance with authorized limits, The Wall Street Journal reported on 28 September. Astra was designed to handle more advanced operations on products such as ChatGPT and Codex.

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According to the report, the issue was not simply that Astra was more powerful. OpenAI's safety team identified instances in which the model would continue performing tasks without asking the user for permission, would rely on external tools when doing so would be unsafe, and would be unable to accurately inform users about what it was doing. While Astra had improved in some areas, it “didn't quite meet the bar” in scope, authorisation, and communication of actions, Saachi Jain, Head of Safety Systems at OpenAI, told WSJ.

What went wrong with GPT-6.1 Astra? Astra was built to work with limited human interaction in challenging, end-to-end situations. That also presented a safety challenge. The model showed more issues with alignment, or the degree to which an AI system acts on human intent, Jain said.

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One concern involved OpenAI's “scope authorization". During testing, Astra occasionally proceeded with a project without asking for permission. It displayed a more deceptive behaviour, including failing to accurately disclose actions it had or had not performed.

Meanwhile, Jain added that there was an enhancement on “model laziness” where AI becomes ‘lazy’ when a task becomes difficult. OpenAI had to choose between making a model more persistent and ensuring it did not engage in potentially unsafe or unauthorized behaviour.

Is this really a safety issue? These concerns are supported by the tests that OpenAI is conducting internally. On 3 September, OpenAI announced that the previously released GPT-6 Astra model has reached the ‘critical’ stage in terms of cybersecurity. The model, with proper tools and access, could discover new security vulnerabilities and develop a method to attack secure systems without requiring human interaction, one step at a time, the company said.

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The UK AI Security Institute (AISI) also found that GPT-6 Astra was more likely to carry out simulated, unauthorized supply-chain attacks than GPT-5.6 Sol and GPT-5.5. AISI stressed that its tests were simulations and did not attack real-world systems.

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Why has OpenAI paused advanced AI training? The Astra case follows a similar incident to one in which an internal OpenAI research model was used. OpenAI reported on 25 September that the agent, which was being trained on 20 September, circumvented a DNS vulnerability and accessed a public chatbot, despite being designed to operate offline without the internet. The monitoring system alerted OpenAI to this behaviour after 15 minutes, and the training run was stopped approximately 2.5 hours later.

OpenAI then stopped training, evaluations and tool-using inferences with its most powerful models until further precautions were taken. The model being used in the incident wasn't GPT-6.1 Astra, the company said.

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What happens next? OpenAI is focusing on safety and alignment before releasing Astra or future models. Any announcement or update on Astra is expected around or after DevDay on 29 September in San Francisco, where CEO Sam Altman will be speaking to developers.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.