OpenAI report reveals exact workplace skills AI cannot automate — Check details

Artificial intelligence is transforming corporate jobs, but a new internal report from OpenAI highlighted exactly which skills remain safe from automation.

According to a Business Insider report, there is a clear divide in how OpenAI’s researchers use AI tools — AI excels at execution and measurable tasks but struggles with strategic decision-making and judgment.

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Tasks AI is automating According to OpenAI's internal usage data, the biggest automation gains are in routine, execution-focused tasks with clear success metrics, such as coding or bug fixing.

Coding and infrastructure : Researchers used AI the most for writing code, hitting 198,200 tokens per researcher per day.

: Researchers used AI the most for writing code, hitting 198,200 tokens per researcher per day. Technical review : Assistance with technical help and review accounted for 158,800 tokens.

: Assistance with technical help and review accounted for 158,800 tokens. Debugging : Launching, monitoring, and debugging computer runs hit 133,100 tokens daily.

: Launching, monitoring, and debugging computer runs hit 133,100 tokens daily. Data analysis: Analysis of experimental results showed substantial AI involvement at 40,200 tokens. Skills AI cannot replace The report showed that AI is barely utilised for tasks requiring contextual understanding, risk assessment, and complex judgment.

Planning and strategy : Planning research and experiments generated just 5,100 tokens per day.

: Planning research and experiments generated just 5,100 tokens per day. Project focus : Deciding which projects to prioritise accounted for only 2,300 tokens.

: Deciding which projects to prioritise accounted for only 2,300 tokens. Resource allocation : Computing and staffing decisions recorded a mere 1,500 tokens.

: Computing and staffing decisions recorded a mere 1,500 tokens. Critical choices: The decision to continue or halt a project registered the lowest AI usage at just 200 tokens. “People still set our research priorities, judge which ideas and results to pursue, and decide whether to scale, pause, or deploy systems,” the ChatGPT maker noted in its findings.

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Recent updates to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini As AI continues to absorb execution-based tasks, leading AI laboratories are locked in a fierce price and capability war, constantly releasing upgraded models for corporate and consumer use.

OpenAI's ChatGPT: OpenAI launched its flagship GPT-6 Astra model on 3 September 2026. On 22 September 2026, the company expanded its lineup with two lower-cost models, GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna.

Anthropic's Claude: Anthropic released Claude Opus 5.5 on 22 September 2026. This updated model is approximately 40 per cent cheaper to run than its precursor.

Google's Gemini: Google released its newest everyday model, Gemini 3.8 Flash, on 2 September 2026.

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What does this mean for modern professionals? These internal metrics and rapid advancements in AI models send a clear and actionable message to the global workforce: the future value of a professional career is shifting rapidly away from routine production.

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As artificial intelligence models like GPT-6 and Claude Opus 5.5 become cheaper and more capable of handling execution-based technical tasks, the most critical workplace skills will be leadership, strategic prioritisation, and adaptability.

The unique human ability to weigh complex trade-offs, navigate ambiguous corporate challenges, and steer the overarching direction of a project will become the ultimate career moat in an AI-driven economy.