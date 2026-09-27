OpenAI report reveals exact workplace skills AI cannot automate — Check details

Artificial intelligence is transforming corporate jobs, but a new internal report from OpenAI highlighted exactly which skills remain safe from automation.
According to a Business Insider report, there is a clear divide in how OpenAI’s researchers use AI tools — AI excels at execution and measurable tasks but struggles with strategic decision-making and judgment.
According to OpenAI's internal usage data, the biggest automation gains are in routine, execution-focused tasks with clear success metrics, such as coding or bug fixing.
The report showed that AI is barely utilised for tasks requiring contextual understanding, risk assessment, and complex judgment.
“People still set our research priorities, judge which ideas and results to pursue, and decide whether to scale, pause, or deploy systems,” the ChatGPT maker noted in its findings.
As AI continues to absorb execution-based tasks, leading AI laboratories are locked in a fierce price and capability war, constantly releasing upgraded models for corporate and consumer use.
OpenAI's ChatGPT: OpenAI launched its flagship GPT-6 Astra model on 3 September 2026. On 22 September 2026, the company expanded its lineup with two lower-cost models, GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna.
Anthropic's Claude: Anthropic released Claude Opus 5.5 on 22 September 2026. This updated model is approximately 40 per cent cheaper to run than its precursor.
Google's Gemini: Google released its newest everyday model, Gemini 3.8 Flash, on 2 September 2026.
These internal metrics and rapid advancements in AI models send a clear and actionable message to the global workforce: the future value of a professional career is shifting rapidly away from routine production.
As artificial intelligence models like GPT-6 and Claude Opus 5.5 become cheaper and more capable of handling execution-based technical tasks, the most critical workplace skills will be leadership, strategic prioritisation, and adaptability.
The unique human ability to weigh complex trade-offs, navigate ambiguous corporate challenges, and steer the overarching direction of a project will become the ultimate career moat in an AI-driven economy.