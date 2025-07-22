OpenAI reportedly discloses prompt volume: Over 330 million daily messages from US alone

OpenAI has reportedly revealed the scale of daily usage for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, confirming that it processes more than 2.5 billion prompts every day.

The figures, reportedly shared directly withAxios, highlight the platform's widespread global adoption and growing user engagement.

Of the daily message volume, more than 330 million originate from the United States, while the remainder is generated by users in other parts of the world, adds the Axios report. The data provides insight into regional usage trends and the dominant share of American users in the chatbot's global traffic.

Reportedly, the company also stated that ChatGPT now boasts over 500 million weekly active users. A majority of them continue to access the service via its free tier. On mobile platforms, ChatGPT's popularity is evident with its Android application topping Google Play’s “Top Free” chart, while its iOS version holds the second spot in Apple’s App Store under the same category.

Moreover, the report highlights that the timing of the disclosure coincides with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s planned visit to Washington, where he is expected to discuss the broader distribution of AI technologies. According to sources cited in the report, Altman is likely to focus on strategies to make AI tools accessible to a larger population, amid concerns over the centralisation of advanced technologies.

Meanwhile, the rapid growth of AI usage appears to be influencing broader internet behaviour. A separate analysis indicates that global search traffic declined by 15 per cent in June 2025 compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the rate of users not clicking through to news websites rose significantly, from 56 per cent in May 2024 to nearly 69 per cent in May 2025, suggesting a shift in how people consume information online.