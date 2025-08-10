OpenAI’s $500 billion ambition puts it in elite club—and in the crosshairs
OpenAI’s soaring valuation masks a high-stakes battle against other artificial intelligence startups, Big Tech, and a complicated partnership with its main backer, Microsoft.
Just a week after OpenAI secured fresh funding at a $300-billion valuation, reports emerged of potential share sales at $500 billion. If it goes through, that kind of valuation would place OpenAI among only around 20 companies valued at over half a trillion dollars globally.