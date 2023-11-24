OpenAI Rivals Move to Exploit Leadership Turmoil
Belle Lin ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 24 Nov 2023, 10:55 AM IST
SummaryGoogle launches sales effort to convert OpenAI business customers to its platform in the wake of the AI startup’s power struggle.
OpenAI’s rivals this week raced to capitalize on the turmoil engulfing the artificial intelligence powerhouse, targeting its customers with incentives to switch to their platforms.
