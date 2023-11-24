OpenAI Rivals Move to Exploit Leadership Turmoil

OpenAI’s rivals this week raced to capitalize on the turmoil engulfing the artificial intelligence powerhouse, targeting its customers with incentives to switch to their platforms.

Google said its sales team launched a campaign to persuade customers to switch from OpenAI. It is matching OpenAI’s pricing, providing cloud credits if customers use its AI software and offering assistance switching to its platform. Amazon said recent events underscore the value of its selected generative AI strategy, whereby customers can choose between many AI systems versus going all-in on OpenAI or a single vendor.

While Sam Altman’s return as chief executive, and a new board, signal an end to the five-day standoff with the board that fired him, OpenAI’s competitors see an opportunity they can exploit.

Companies in the generative AI space include tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platforms, but also startups, with OpenAI—thanks in part to Microsoft’s $13 billion investment—the largest player.

Many of the competitors’ pitches rely on convincing businesses that, spurred by OpenAI’s turmoil, they need to diversify the AI suppliers they work with. A number of companies are already moving in that direction—evaluating several AI systems to help eliminate the risk of overreliance on any single provider, and aiming to reduce “vendor lock-in," where a business’s information-technology system, software and data all sit within one digital platform.

Amazon, for instance, has been aiming to carve out its own niche in a market dominated by OpenAI and Microsoft’s partnership. By acting as a platform for many AI systems, Amazon and Alphabet-owned Google—Microsoft’s two cloud rivals—said they believe their strategy was bolstered by companies’ hesitancy to work with OpenAI during its leadership impasse.

Adam Selipsky, the CEO of Amazon’s cloud division, told The Wall Street Journal in April that it believes companies “are going to need a lot of different generative AI models for different purposes."

Meta, too, is forging tie-ups with enterprise technology vendors like cloud-data provider Snowflake. Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta’s vice president of generative AI, said earlier this month that the relationship offers the conglomerate a window into how businesses use its popular open-source AI model Llama 2.

An OpenAI spokesperson on Tuesday pointed to posts on the social-media platform X from its executives, employees and customers, which it said showed that customers had chosen to stick with the AI startup’s platform and that its services were maintained during the leadership standoff. The AI startup also moved to address concerns over its future, inviting Altman to return as CEO and naming a new board of directors, among them former Treasury secretary Larry Summers, former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, and Adam D’Angelo, the only member of OpenAI’s previous board to remain.

Some customers agree that reinstating Altman puts OpenAI back on track but that its competitors offer attractive AI platforms.

“The leadership changes at OpenAI, while extremely surprising, did not change our AI strategy," said Brian Woodring, chief information officer of Rocket Mortgage. “We remain extremely confident in OpenAI, but if that changes in the future or if a competitor offers a more compelling option, we will be well prepared to switch seamlessly."

Noting its “recent significant influx of inquiries," Martin Kon, president and chief operating officer of Cohere, an OpenAI competitor, said businesses are emphasizing the importance of reliability and stability in their enterprise AI providers. The fact that the startup’s AI systems can be used in many cloud providers “without vendor lock-in" is now more resonant with businesses, Kon added.

Other competitors saw OpenAI’s turmoil as a “free-for-all," said Scott Bickley, advisory practice lead at IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech. Those firms mobilized their sales teams over the weekend to go after OpenAI’s customers, he said, aiming to move quickly in the event that Altman’s reinstatement closed their window of opportunity.

May Habib, co-founder and CEO of Writer, a San Francisco-based startup that offers a generative AI-based writing assistant, said it had already seen a twofold increase in interest from businesses for its services on Tuesday.

“I don’t think there is a serious CIO that now thinks giving everybody enterprise ChatGPT licenses is a good way to go, and that represents a substantial opportunity for other startups," Habib said, adding that the company has been touting its own AI system as better than OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 model in some scenarios.

Yoav Shoham, co-founder and co-CEO of AI21, an OpenAI competitor that announced the completion of a $208 million funding round and a new board appointee on Tuesday, said the events at OpenAI are reinforcing that companies “have not wanted to put all their eggs in one basket anyway."

The Tel Aviv-based startup builds smaller AI models that it said work better than OpenAI’s large, generic GPT models for specific business uses like analyzing contracts or searching documents. “We now can barely keep up with demand, both coming straight to us or through Google Cloud or Amazon Web Services," Shoham said.

Isabelle Bousquette contributed to this article.

Write to Belle Lin at belle.lin@wsj.com