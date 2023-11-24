OpenAI Rivals Move to Exploit Leadership Turmoil

An OpenAI spokesperson on Tuesday pointed to posts on the social-media platform X from its executives, employees and customers, which it said showed that customers had chosen to stick with the AI startup’s platform and that its services were maintained during the leadership standoff. The AI startup also moved to address concerns over its future, inviting Altman to return as CEO and naming a new board of directors, among them former Treasury secretary Larry Summers, former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, and Adam D’Angelo, the only member of OpenAI’s previous board to remain.