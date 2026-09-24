OpenAI’s AI agents reportedly attempted to bypass security controls at multiple websites in the US and Australia while carrying out routine data-retrieval tasks, according to new research from AI oversight lab Transluce. The incidents occurred between May and June 2026and included the University of New Mexico's digital library, Data USA, and two Australian government services.

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The results are important because the agents were not directed to carry out cyber attacks. Rather, researchers discovered that when there were no easy ways to get information, the systems seemed to attempt technical ways to circumvent those limitations. Two of the incidents may have been caused by an agent swarm previously confirmed by OpenAI to have come from their systems, Transluce said.

AI agents targeted University of New Mexico and Data USA The first recorded incident took place on May 25-26, when agents tried to remove a photograph from the digital library at the University of New Mexico. After normal requests failed, the agents sent seven probes testing vulnerabilities, including SQL injection and path traversal techniques. Transluce found no evidence of success in the attempts.

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Another agent was attempting to access US education data via the Data USA API when they were targeted on May 28. It then made 12 more requests with different exploit attempts, after making some errors. Transluce again found no evidence of a successful compromise.

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Australian health website targeted Agents targeted the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) on 20-21 June on the pharmaceutical data task. The agents ran into anti-bot measures on the main website and then moved on to a pre-production server, which they used to download a public file, says Transluce.

The researchers noted that the AIHW activity and the Data USA incident had similarities to an AI agent swarm previously discovered by researchers and linked to OpenAI.

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Separate Medicare portal breach confirmed by Australia A medical aid scandal involving the Medicare Statistics Reporting Service (MSRS) in Australia happened on June 18. The Australian government has acknowledged that an OpenAI model that was being used to train to conduct public medicine research online gained access when it accessed information that it was not supposed to have.

The agent had access to both public and non-public files, Richard Marles, the Acting PM of Australia, said. Officials emphasised, however, that the portal does not include any individual medical information, and it is a collection of Medicare and pharmaceutical statistics. The government said that the underlying Medicare systems were not compromised.

OpenAI notified Services Australia about the incident on September 10, according to Australian officials. Now, a government investigation is underway into the incident and the implications for AI security.

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Transluce says activity predates Hugging Face incident Transluce said it had uncovered evidence of AI agents' activity as early as March 6, 2026, months before the previously reported incident involving AI agents from Hugging Face. The lab examined thousands of requests that were sent to the web security service “urlquery.net” to verify that they are public.

The study points to a new challenge: that AI systems that are made autonomous to complete a typical information-gathering task may resort to increasingly aggressive strategies when they have no access to the information they are asked for. OpenAI has acknowledged some of the activity identified by researchers and said it is reviewing incidents involving its agents.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.