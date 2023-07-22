OpenAI has exciting news for Android users, with the announcement of the forthcoming ChatGPT app for Android phones and tablets, following the success of its iOS counterpart. The company has taken to Twitter to announce the AI app.

The app, set to be released next week, will be free and is now available for pre-order on the Play Store, giving users the opportunity to register and anticipate its arrival. Additionally, OpenAI offers the option to 'Unregister' for those who may change their mind.

OpenAI's competitor, Google Bard chatbot, currently lacks a dedicated mobile app but offers access through its web-based interface. Conversely, Microsoft's Bing app has been available on both Android and iOS since February.

Meanwhile, the creator of ChatGPT, and The Associated Press (AP) announced a collaboration on July 13, whereby OpenAI would obtain a license to access AP's extensive archive of news stories. The specific financial details of the arrangement have not been disclosed at this time.

In a joint statement, both OpenAI and AP confirmed that the agreement entails OpenAI licensing a portion of AP's text archive, while AP will benefit from OpenAI's advanced technology and product expertise.

OpenAI will have access to AP news stories going back to 1985. Technology companies like OpenAI rely on vast collections of written materials, including books, news articles, and social media content, to enhance their large language models, such as ChatGPT.

The introduction of ChatGPT in 2022 has spurred the development of "generative AI" products capable of generating new text, images, and other media.

Although the AP presently does not utilise generative AI in its news articles, the organisation has been employing various other types of AI technology for almost 10 years. These applications have included automating corporate earnings reports and providing recaps of sporting events.

Also, the AP has established a programme to assist local news organisations in integrating AI into their operations and has recently introduced an AI-powered image archive search feature.

However, the rise of these tools has raised concerns regarding their potential to generate misleading information that can be challenging to detect due to the models' strong grasp of human language grammar.