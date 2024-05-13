OpenAI 'Spring Updates' Event sparks speculation: GPT-5 launch or Google Search Revival?
OpenAI's ‘Spring Updates’ live stream event tonight promises to unveil new features for ChatGPT and GPT-4 models, amidst speculation of Google search engine revival and GPT-5 launch. While OpenAI denies these claims, anticipation grows for potential impacts on Google's offerings.
Rumors abound in the tech world as OpenAI gears up for its highly anticipated "Spring Updates" live stream event, set to unveil new features and enhancements for its ChatGPT and GPT-4 models. Speculation has been rife regarding potential announcements, with some suggesting a revival of Google's search engine and others anticipating the launch of GPT-5. However, OpenAI has remained tight-lipped, fueling anticipation for the event.