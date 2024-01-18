OpenAI takes stand against misuse: Pledges measures to secure Generative AI tools from election disinformation
OpenAI has unveiled a plan to prevent the misuse of its AI tools for spreading election misinformation. The plan includes banning the use of its technology for creating chatbots that impersonate real candidates or governments, and introducing digital watermarks on AI-generated images.
In the wake of global elections in over 50 countries, OpenAI, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to prevent the misuse of its generative AI tools for spreading election misinformation. The safeguards, outlined in a blog post, encompass a combination of existing policies and new initiatives to address the potential misuse of its highly popular AI tools, known for rapidly generating text and images.