OpenAI’s top executives are finalizing plans for a major strategy shift to refocus the company around coding and business users, recognizing that a “do everything all at once” strategy has put them on the defensive.
OpenAI to cut back on side projects in push to ‘nail’ core business
SummaryA top leader urges staff not to be distracted by “side quests” as the company plans a shift of resources to coding and enterprise businesses.
OpenAI’s top executives are finalizing plans for a major strategy shift to refocus the company around coding and business users, recognizing that a “do everything all at once” strategy has put them on the defensive.
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