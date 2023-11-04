OpenAI is anticipated to unveil improvements to its AI models during its inaugural developer conference on Monday, aiming to make them more cost-effective while enhancing their capabilities, reported Reuters.

Reportedly, the conference demonstrates OpenAI's aspiration to evolve from a popular consumer attraction into a successful developer platform provider. CEO Sam Altman has hinted at exciting prospects for attendees, promising "some great new stuff."

Taking place in a remote area close to San Francisco's City Hall, the one-day event is drawing in hundreds of developers globally. The thriving AI sector has notably contributed to San Francisco's economy, which has faced challenges in recovering from the pandemic.

OpenAI is likely to share news about reducing expenses for its developers and introducing new vision features, as reported earlier.

Moreover, the company is planning to introduce vision features that allow its software to understand and describe images. This will open up opportunities for developers to create applications in various fields, including entertainment and medicine. Another potential announcement might be the ability to fine-tune GPT-4, their most advanced AI model, which the company mentioned would be available in the fall.

These changes aim to motivate companies to use OpenAI's technology for creating AI-driven chatbots and self-operating agents capable of completing tasks without human help. Becoming essential to other companies developing apps is one of the main goals for Altman, adds the report.

After working quietly for many years, OpenAI started the generative AI trend in November by introducing ChatGPT, a popular chatbot in Silicon Valley. It quickly became one of the world's fastest-growing consumer apps. Generative AI can generate new content, such as text, images, and software code, using existing data.

With substantial financial support from Microsoft, OpenAI has become the go-to choice for generative AI. Many people use it to create various things like term papers, contracts, travel plans, and even complete novels.

(With inputs from Reuters)

