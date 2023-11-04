OpenAI to offer advanced GPT-4 and cost-effective AI for companies: Report
OpenAI's developer conference is expected to focus on reducing expenses for developers and introducing new vision features, such as the ability to understand and describe images. The company may also announce the ability to fine-tune GPT-4, their most advanced AI model.
OpenAI is anticipated to unveil improvements to its AI models during its inaugural developer conference on Monday, aiming to make them more cost-effective while enhancing their capabilities, reported Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message