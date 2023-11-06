OpenAI to soon let you create your own AI chatbot: Report

Leaked features suggest that OpenAI's ChatGPT might soon allow users to create their own chatbots. One of the revealed features is GPT Builder, which enables users to craft personalized AI chatbots with an interactive interface and generate profile pictures using DALL-E.

In a recent update, OpenAI introduced the capability to upload various file formats, including PDFs, and implemented automatic tool switching within the platform. Now a fresh leak suggests that ChatGPT might soon enable users to create their own chatbots.

As reported by The Decoder, user CHOI shared a list of leaked features that OpenAI is set to unveil at its developer conference today, November 6. Among these features, a standout is the GPT Builder.

Formerly recognized as Magic Maker, GPT Builder is said to offer the capability to craft personalized AI chatbots with an interactive interface. Users can define the chatbot's language, tone, and writing style. After creation, users could test the chatbot and adjust its behavior through conversations. Furthermore, the tool might also facilitate the deployment and sharing of these chatbots.

Reportedly, GPT Builder has the added capability of generating profile pictures for AI chatbots by harnessing the capabilities of DALL-E. In a post by user Tibor Blaho, it was noted that the feature formerly named "Magic Maker" for crafting new GPTs has been rebranded as "GPT Builder." Notably, the "Welcome Message" feature has been removed, and GPT Builder can now create profile pictures for the new GPTs using DALL-E.

Among the anticipated announcements from OpenAI today, GPT Builder stands as just one of the revealed features. Another leaked feature is known as the Gizmo tool, offering expanded capabilities with AI chatbots. As per the report, this tool would provide users with a sandbox environment to import, adjust, and test existing chatbots.

Furthermore, the Gizmo tool is set to enable users to specify custom actions for their chatbots through OpenAPI specifications. It is reported to offer a range of tools for activities such as image creation and web browsing. Users will have the capability to save their crafted chatbots as drafts and, upon completion, publish and share them with others.

