OpenAI Turmoil Pushes Customers to Diversify
Tom Dotan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Jan 2024, 04:58 PM IST
SummaryCompanies that use OpenAI’s software say they are increasingly looking to use others’ technology to protect themselves from the risks of problems at any one.
OpenAI’s management chaos in November could have long-lasting effects on its business as some of the company’s customers say it was a wake-up call about the risks of being too reliant on one company’s tech.
