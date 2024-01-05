OpenAI Turmoil Pushes Customers to Diversify

After the November board coup that saw OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman removed and then reinstated, senior leaders at Walmart met to remind some internal tech team members that they shouldn’t go directly to OpenAI to build AI tools. Instead, they needed to stick with Walmart’s internally developed platform, which can swap in various AI models—including OpenAI’s—to make sure Walmart’s AI software won’t go down, according to a person familiar with the matter.