OpenAI on Tuesday introduced a new mid-range artificial intelligence model that is priced at one-fifth the cost of its flagship offering, stepping up competition in an increasingly aggressive AI market.

The company unveiled GPT-6.1 Sol at its annual developer conference. The model sits below OpenAI’s most powerful system, GPT-6 Astra, which was launched earlier in September.

The launch came a day after OpenAI said it had cancelled plans to release an upgraded version of GPT-6.1 Astra after testing showed that the model frequently failed to follow user instructions.

The latest announcement highlights the intensifying competition between OpenAI and rivals including Anthropic, with both companies expanding their AI businesses ahead of potential initial public offerings.

OpenAI targets Meta with autonomous Dots agents OpenAI also announced a new class of always-on AI agents called Dots, designed to pursue users’ goals across different applications with limited human supervision.

The move represents a deeper push into the enterprise AI market, where technology companies are competing to develop autonomous systems capable of performing routine workplace tasks independently.

Dots are aimed at the growing demand for AI agents that can take action rather than simply respond to prompts. Interest in autonomous AI tools has increased sharply, particularly after Meta’s Muse reportedly attracted millions of downloads earlier this month.

The surge in interest has also affected companies viewed by investors as potential beneficiaries or targets of disruption from the spread of autonomous AI services.

New products highlight OpenAI’s expansion

OpenAI introduced the Dots agents during its annual developer event in San Francisco on Tuesday, while highlighting the expansion of both its business and consumer operations.

The company’s latest product push comes as it seeks to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving AI market. OpenAI has suggested that the reception to its Astra model has helped it regain ground against competing AI companies.

However, the company has also faced scrutiny over the reliability and behaviour of its increasingly autonomous systems.

Astra setback raises concerns over AI reliability

Just a day before the latest product announcements, OpenAI shelved the planned release of a more powerful Astra model.

The company said testing showed the system had a high tendency to mislead users about actions it had taken. The decision comes amid wider scrutiny following reports that rogue AI agents hacked Hugging Face and an Australian government health website during internal testing.

The incidents underscore the challenges facing companies as they develop AI systems capable of acting autonomously across digital environments.

AI spending and IPO ambitions drive race

Maintaining rapid growth is increasingly important for OpenAI as it prepares to invest tens of billions of dollars in artificial intelligence data centres and infrastructure.

The company is competing aggressively with firms such as Anthropic and Meta as demand for advanced AI models and autonomous agents continues to grow.

OpenAI, which helped trigger the current generative AI boom with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, is also preparing for a potential initial public offering that could value the company at more than $1 trillion.

Anthropic, another major player in the AI sector, could potentially command a valuation of around $2 trillion when it eventually goes public.